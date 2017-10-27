What's happening on South 2nd Street Tuesday?

Kelli Leger, left, and Carmen Reaux, hairstylists at Patrick’s Full Service Salon, are on South 2nd Street in Eunice where Trick or Treat Down 2nd Street will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday — Halloween. The event includes treats and games. Children 12 and under are asked to be in costume. The event is organized by Patrick’s, which is owned by Heather Savoy. Leger, Reaux and Savoy will be “princesses” for the Halloween event. Leger and Reaux spoke Thursday at the Eunice Kiwanis Club meeting where they said this is the fifth year for the family fun event. Trick or Treat also is observed from 6 to 8 p.m. in the city. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)