Wounded suspect identified in hostage incident

Eunice Police officers were involved in a shooting at about noon Thursday at the intersection of Park Avenue and 9th Street that left 33-year-old Bryan Britnell wounded.

The shooting occurred in the residential area after a report of a hostage situation, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.

Britnell will be charged by Eunice Police with domestic aggravated assault and second-degree kidnapping, Fontenot said.

The woman, who was not injured, has not officially been identified.

Britnell and the woman had been in a relationship that had ended, he said.

Police learned about the hostage situation when the victim began sending text messages to a friend who then called the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Eunice Police arrived at the scene and began setting up a perimeter, he said. An officer spotted a vehicle leaving the residence with two occupants in it.

“He had threatened the victim and made her drive,” he said.

Britnell wanted to go to a store and had a knife at the woman’s throat, he said.

Police were able to stop the car, which was eastbound on Park Avenue at 9th Street.

State Police are investigating the incident after the shooting occurred, Fontenot said.

In a news release, State Police stated, “At some point during the traffic stop, the suspect brandished a firearm. The suspect was shot by at least one police officer and was transported to the hospital where he is being treated.”

Britnell was identified by State Police on Friday as the wounded man, but no additional details were released about the shooting.

State Police will submit a report to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney before determining charges, Fontenot said.

At the scene, the wounded Britnell could be heard talking to police prior to an ambulance arriving to take him to the hospital.

More than one officer was involved in the shooting, Fontenot said. There were several shell casings on the street.

The officers involved have not been identified.

Fontenot said since the shooting involved police the State Police would be taking over the investigation.

There was a lockdown at Eunice Elementary and Eunice Junior High School, but both lifted the lockdowns within an hour of the shooting.

The shooting occurred about a block from the schools.

Other than Britnell there were no other injuries in the incident, Fontenot said.

Police involved in the shooting were debriefed and offered counseling through a Fire Department Critical Incident Team, he said.

On Nov. 13, Britnell, of the 300 block of South 9th Street, was arrested for battery of a police officer and resisting an officer.

Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs offer another version of the Thursday incident.

12:02 Sheriff’s Office advised Bryan is holding woman hostage at 351 S. 9th. He has weapons and advised he was ready to shoot anyone who stepped on property.

12:14 Shots fire.

12:16 Officer down.

12:16 Acadian notified. Eunice Junior High School, Eunice Elementary put on lockdown. Deputy Bertrand advised hostage was texting someone. Bertrand advised the person being texted to come to Eunice Police Department to talk to officer.

12:21 No officer shot.

12:35 Eunice Junior High and Eunice Elementary advised all clear. 9th and Park will be closed all afternoon.

12:56 State Police en route.

17:54 Subject in lobby needs to write a statement in reference to the shooting earlier today.