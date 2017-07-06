Burglary suspect killed, deputy wounded in Mamou shooting

An Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s deputy was wounded and a burglary was suspected was killed in a shooting that occurred at about 4 p.m. in Mamou, according to a news release from Master Trooper Daniel “Scott” Moreau of the Louisiana State Police.

State Police were called by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate the shooting.

The shooting occurred after the deputy responded to an attempted burglary in the area of Chad Lane, State Police said.

The deputy made contact with Dejuan Guillory, 27, of Mamou, and altercation happened during which Guillory was shot.

Guillory was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy was injured during the altercation and was transported to a local hospital. He remains in stable condition.