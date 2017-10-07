Donation for Eunice K9

The Eunice Police Department received a total of $3,000 to support its police dog, Robin that is handled by Lt.. Michael Dunn. The checks, each for $1,500, came from the Eunice Walmart store and the Walmart Distribution Center north of Opelousas. The donation resulted from grant-writing by the Faith Christian Worship Center’s Rooted Leaders. Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said a portion of the money will be used to by a bite suit used in training the dog. From left are Pris Nichols, personnel director at the Eunice Walmart store; Renee Fruge and Anissa Israel, of Faith Christian Worship Center; Lt. Michael Dunn and Robin; Robert Gaspard, manager of the Eunice Walmart store; and Fontenot.

(Photo by Harlan Kirgan)