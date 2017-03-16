Eunice man arrested in burglary, arson Tuesday

Corey Jones, 40, of Eunice, has been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s burglary and arson at 141 South Aymond St. in Eunice, according to Brandt Thompson, deputy state fire marshal.

Jones was captured on a home security system and Eunice Police detectives quickly identified him, Thompson said.

Jones is charged with simple arson, simple burglary, theft of firearms, criminal trespass, obstruction of justice and aggravated cruelty to animals.

A family pet is believed to have died as the result of the fire and three firearms were stolen, Thompson said.

