St. Landry Crime Stoppers and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking tips to solve a theft at Insulation Services Incorporated located on U.S. 167 in Opelousas for a business burglary.

Tips sought in Opelousas area burglary

Wed, 07/05/2017 - 2:52pm Harlan Kirgan

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017