Arson, burglary discovered

Acadian Ambulance medic Lyla Trahan, left, and Eunice Police Detective Robert Brickley attempt to revive Lil’ Dude rescued from a fire on South Aymond Street Tuesday. The dog died, but had the full attention of his rescue team, which also included medic Matthew Lege and Eunice Police Officer Buddy Dupre. The fire is being investigated as an burglary-arson event. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)