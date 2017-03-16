Acadian Ambulance medic Lyla Trahan, left, and Eunice Police Detective Robert Brickley attempt to revive Lil’ Dude rescued from a fire on South Aymond Street Tuesday. The dog died, but had the full attention of his rescue team, which also included medic Matthew Lege and Eunice Police Officer Buddy Dupre. The fire is being investigated as an burglary-arson event. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)
Acadian Ambulance medic Matthew Lege carries a dog out of a house fire at 141 S. Aymond St., Eunice, on Tuesday afternoon. Medics and police attempted to revive the dog, which was still alive when pulled from the smoky house. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)
Arson, burglary discovered
Thu, 03/16/2017 - 10:34am Harlan Kirgan